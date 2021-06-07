The following local residents made the spring 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus and were among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Local students honored included Pamela Rogers and Elliott Rudolph, both of Brunswick, and Joseph Burrows of Kingsland.
• • •
The following Brunswick-area students were named to the LaGrange College Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List for the spring semester: Crispin Cuttino, Kyle Hildebrand, Ansley Moody, and Dawson Tucker.
To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
• • •
The following Brunswick-area students graduated at LaGrange College’s 190th commencement: Crispin Cuttino, bachelor of arts in history; Kyle Hildebrand, bachelor of arts in musical theatre and bachelor of arts in nonprofit leadership; and Ansley Moody, bachelor of arts in psychological science.
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently released its Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours. Local students honored included:
From Brunswick: Ashley Interval, Daija Kent, SaraAnn Kim, Leah Kincaid, Omar Martinez-Ruiz, Callie McNorton, Brendan Quanne and Tameea Howard
From St. Simons Island: Minal Suthar and Marlena Bolton
From Kingsland: James Halsey, Grace Kelling, Raydan Wilder, Colby Lombard, Isha Patel and Swara Vyas
From Woodbine: Ansley Proctor
• • •
Troy University recently announced students named to its Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify.
Local students honored include Amanda Taylor of Brunswick and Latrever Ugwu of St. Marys
• • •
TROY recently announced students named to the Provost’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Local students named to the list include:
From Brunswick:
Timothy Barnes-Wilcox, Shelita Dixon, Marilyn Gooch and Tamika McCoy
From St. Marys: Sarah Nelson
From Kingsland: Aquashjia Payton
From Hortense: Michael Pendarvis
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently released the names of its graduates for the spring class of 2021. The school has awarded degrees to the following local students:
From St. Simons Island: Morgan Colquitt, Erica Day, Madison Goodroe, John Haley, Rachael Holmes, Amy Last, Denise Lopez-Robinson, Tara Mosher and Hannah Turner.
From Brunswick: Laurie Holcomb, Kylie Knox, Joseph Sousa,
From Jekyll Island: Brayden Royer
From St. Marys: Cassie Shaver
• • •
The University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, KY., recently released its Dean’s List.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing. Taylor Warren of Darien was honored.
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently released the names of students named to its President’s List for spring 2021.
Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at the school qualify. Local students honored include:
From St. Simons: Annalia Lynch, Hakan Vardar and Alexis Pavone
From Brunswick: Grace Horton, Brayden Royer, Emma Cargile and Rosalyn Bosarge
From St. Marys: Madeline Meyers and Caitlin Banks
From Hortense: McKenzy Kersey
From Nahunta: Kayde Thrams
• • •
Georgia State University recently released its spring 2021 President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Danielle Bailey, Alexandra Barnard, Akira Stobaeus, Katie West and Ashley Hale
From St. Simons: Rachel Mikowski
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently released its Dean’s List. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the Dean’s List. Local students honored include:
From St. Simons Island: Macyn Nasser, Morgan Overly, Lily Pruitt, Mary Tortorete and Matthew Hartnett
From Brunswick: Scarrlee Porter, George Dyer, Lindy Rose and Hannah Wildes
From St. Marys: Hope Warren
From Hortense: Alexandria Moore
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., recently released its Dean’s List.
Local students honored include: From Kingsland Brianna Akridge, Kylee Everett and Amber Englebert
From St. Marys: Joseph Palimeno
From Hortense: Andrea Deck