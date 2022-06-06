Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Local honorees include:
From Brunswick — Jessica Asbell, Charles Cauley, Caleb Cook, Parker Eberly, Maxwell Hammann, Hope Hansard, Chynah Jenkins, Christopher Marler, Joshua Miller, Vanessa Montes, Jalyn Morgan, Tyler Nelson, Alicia Ostrowski, Isabelle Slapikas, Rachel Thomas, Frank Velazquez-Garcia, Laney Wainright and Jasmine Walker
From St. Simons Island — Ryan Grey, Emily Lachance, Chinal Patel, Miranda Peterson, Adi Parker and Kaitlin Wiles
From Jekyll Island — Sydney Rigdon
From Darien — Kaitlyn Todd and Tiffany Yearwood
From St. Marys — Lauren Johnson, Kristopher Lewis, Jacob Mullins, Andrew Ogden, Ashanti Southall and Chance Wills
From Kingsland — Madison Brown, Sabrina Bui, Aimee David, Amber Depew, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug, Gwenyth Masch, Katie Nolan, Jasmine Purvis, Ardelle Singleton, Shelby Smiley, Hannah Thompson and Audree Ware
From Townsend — Kay‘La Brennon, Rebecca Page and Dewey Wilson
From Nahunta — Mady Bullard, Ashley James and Gavin White
From Waverly — Kaiden Caudle, Amelia Franks,
From Woodbine — Alexandra Metts
• • •
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local honorees included:
From Brunswick — Miguel Antonio-Ortiz, Makenzie Cox, Marshall Cox, Marshall Cox, Avery Dahl, Christopher Davis, Gabrielle Dawes, Caitlin Dougherty, Jamauri Griffin, Colby Griner, Ma’kayla Hulett, David Hulvey, Kylie Johnson, Mckenzie Knight, Amber Lewis, Jenifer Love, Mary Mason, Elisabeth Metz, Madisyn Morris, Candice Naldrett, Anna Nalley, Hari Patel, Abigail Pfeifer, Duy Pham, Vanessa Ramirez, James Rowe, Robert Sadowski, Tatyanah Santiago, Brandon Vistan and Christopher Zachry
From St. Simons Island — Maggie Barnhardt, Bryson Buffington, Anna Crawford, Kerrigan Fallon, Jackson Havens and Ashtyn Wilson
From St. Marys — Abigail Ackerman, Sydney Bense, Sidney Joyce, Oliver Kellam, Amy Nichols, Nina Rainey, Trevor Rose and James Segear
From Kingsland — Taylor Adams, Jackson Boeckel, Austin Carter, Charles Cone, Maxwell Dougherty, Tyler Heatherly, Meredith Hurst, McKenzie Kerrigan, Jolie Lippencott, Jenna Marinello, William Morris, Theodore Paden , Sierra Peterke, Serenity Salser, Cameron Stuart and Jacob Whitfield
From Townsend — Madison Buckley, Charles Fleming, Jaquavion Harris, Casey Rearley and Jennifer Teschendorf
From Woodbine — Kayla Capotosti, Macy Pounds, Dylan Richards, Stephen Scott and Solomon Sidwell
From Nahunta — Grace Gill and Kayce Waters
From Waverly — Adam Head and Kassidy Taylor
• • •
Stewart Gash, of St. Simons Island, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists.
Gash, majoring in general business, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
• • •
Aaron Wainright of Kingsland was recently named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. He was among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
• • •
The following area residents were among nearly 300 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during the recent spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
Natasha Elliott and Kimberly West, both of Brunswick, each earned master’s degrees in nursing.
• • •
Gabrielle Davenport, of St. Simons Island, was named to Tallahassee Community College spring 2022 President’s List.
• • •
More than 100 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.
Payton Kirk of Kingsland was awarded the Military Order of World Wars MS II. Jacob Buchholz of Hortense was awarded the Frankie Stringer Scholarship.
• • •
Midway University in Midway, Ky., recently announced students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 326 students who made the Dean’s List, including: Kaleb Clark of Kingsland.
• • •
The University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., announced students named to the spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. Local honorees include: Emily Prater, of St. Simons Island, majoring in integrated marketing communications, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll and Meghan Chitty, of St. Simons Island, majoring in criminal justice, was named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
• • •
Andrew Sanders completed his master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Southern University.
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently released the names of students named to its President’s List. Students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Local students honored include: Alexandra Barnard, Tameea Howard, Tamya Mells, Zane Rosenbaum and Katie West, all of Brunswick; Skye Pullen and Ashlin Smith, both of St Simons Island; and Colby Lombard of Kingsland.
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently released the names of students named to the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Kamari Andrews, Alyssa Giles, Jasmine Gilliard, Ashley Hale, Joshua Lane, Omar Martinez-Ruiz, Callie McNorton, Brendan Quanne, Shakeem Scriven, Samantha Stephenson and Micah Sweat
Frm St. Simons Island — Elizabeth Antonio, Marlena Bolton and Natalie Squires
From St. Marys — Logan Brady
From Kingsland — Rena Patel, Raydan Wilder and Yasmine Wilder
From Waynesville — Declan Palm
From Woodbine — Ansley Proctor
• • •
Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to spring 2022 Dean’s List.
From Brunswick — Jacob Bosarge, Philip Bulatao, Emily Henderson, Scarrlee Porter and Samantha Stanley
From St. Simons Island — John Battle, Neva Eidell, Matthew Hartnett and William Tillett
From Hoboken — Jay Mock