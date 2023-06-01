Brooks W. Bryan of St. Marys graduated from Jacksonville State University on April 29 with a degree in Integrated Studies
• • •
Erin Casey of Kingsland has been named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester. the University of Evansville is located in Evansville, Ind.
• • •
Rebecca Barnes of St. Marys was recently named to the President’s List at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
• • •
Julio Martinez Jr. enrolled in adult education classes to earn his high school equivalency (HSE) at Coastal Pines Technical College (CPTC) in January 2023. Martinez recently graduated from the program with his high school equivalency at the Golden Isles campus.
• • •
Richard Calvin Thigpen III of Brunswick received his degree from Shorter University in Rome. Thigpen earned a master of arts in teaching in pedagogy.
• • •
Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., recently celebrated 560 students who received their academic degrees. Local graduates include Caleb Sebastian Swain of Brunswick, bachelor of science in ministry leadership, music and worship and Zachary David Copeland of Waverly, bachelor of science in youth ministry.
• • •
Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.
Local students honored include Christian Feliciano Velez, Tamika McCoy, Carla Styn, Melissa Toler and Daniel Ovadia, all of Brunswick; and Lorraine Owens of Woodbine and Amanda Taylor of Townsend.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus recently released its spring President’s List.
To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 with a minimum of 12 credit hours. Amir Hill of Brunswick was among those named to the list.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus recently released its spring Dean’s List. To be eligible for the list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The following local residents were honored: Amanda Green of Brunswick and Paul Hegeman of St. Simons Island.
• • •
Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus recently honored 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Elliott Rudolph of Brunswick was recognized.
• • •
Michelle Hardin of Brunswick has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the spring semester/term 4 of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.