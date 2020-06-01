Piedmont College recently held its spring commencement. Local graduates that were named to the list included: Taylor Pope and Killian McClain, both of St. Marys.
• • •
Columbus State University recently released their spring 2020 president’s list. The honor recognizes students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.8 while taking at least 12 credit hours. The following local students were on the list: Robert Benton of Brunswick; Nathaniel Moore of St. Simons Island; Alliyah Harper of Kingsland; and Keyla Nunez and Cailee York, both of Woodbine.