William S. Doxey IV of St. Simons Island, son of Catherine M. Doxley and grandson of Dr. Hubert and Gail Manning, received his master’s of business administration from Emory University in Atlanta on May 8.
• • •
Georgia College recently awarded degrees to the class of spring 2020. The following are local students who graduated:
From Brunswick: Cali Batholomew- Farrell, Chadwick Hodges, DeAnna Hodges, Kendall Griner, Rachael Spradley and Sarabeth Sutton
From St. Simons Island: Jon McBrayer, Henry Jones, Leslie Kennedy, Samantha Kroll, Taylor Lyon and William Woodroof
From Nahunta: Dillan Lee and Allyson Thomas
From Kingsland: Meaghan Kelling
• • •
Georgia College in Milledgeville recently released its president’s list for the spring 2020. Locals students on the list include:
From Brunswick: Maung Tlung, Lindy Rose, Emma Cargile, Andrew Kaufmann, Rosalyn Bosarge, Madisyn Coty, Kylie Knox, Laurie Holcomb and Kendall Griner
From St. Simons Island: Emily Davis, Annalia Lynch, Samantha Kroll, Mary Scarlett and Mary Tortorete
From St. Marys: Caitlin Banks and Madeline Meyers
From Kingsland: Meaghan Kelling
From Waynesville: Jamie Butler
From Nahunta: Kayde Thrams and Allyson Thomas
From Hoboken: Lacey Cummings
• • •
Piedmont College recently released the names students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s list honorees must achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA. Locals honored include:
From Brunswick: Harrison Trawick, Hannah Chadwell and Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick
From St. Marys: Killian McClain
• • •
Piedmont College congratulates students named dean’s scholars for the spring 2020 semester. Students named as a dean’s scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Dean’s Scholars for the semester include:
St. Marys: Taylor Pope, Richard Sailors