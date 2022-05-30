Southern New Hampshire University announced the students named to the winter 2022 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who took 12 credit hours and have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.
The local students are Michael Mehalco of Brunswick and Oshea Penn and Lauren Winter, both of Kingsland.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University announced the students named to the winter 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who took 12 credit hours and have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.
The students from Brunswick are Karen Lindsey, Adam Angerer and Alyssa Franks.
Natalie Smith, Sergio Torres, Rodney Meyer and Aaron Smith, all of Kingsland.
Other local students who made the list are Krysten Norfleet of Hortense and Makayla Atterbery of St. Marys.
• • •
More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Local graduates include:
Meghan Chitty, of St. Simons Island, earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
Robert Bates, of St. Simons Island, earned a bachelor degree in business administration.
Autumn Nance, of St. Marys, earned a bachelor degree in business administration.
• • •
The University of North Georgia recognized students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2022 semester and made the President’s Honor Roll.
Local students who made the list are Grace Carlyle, Caroline Lokey and Catherine Reisinger, all of St. Simons Island and Kimberlin Smith of Kingsland.
• • •
For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded around 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates.
Catherine Reisinger graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English with a literature concentration; and Gilbert Meredith graduated with an associate of arts in communication pathway. Both are from St. Simons Island.
Madeline Casey of Kingsland graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology.
• • •
Mackenzie Lewis of Kingsland graduated from Harding University and received a bachelor of science in exercise science. The college is based in Searcy, Ark.
• • •
Belmont University announced their spring 2022 Dean’s list. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Local students who were recognized are Aaron Gibson of Waverly and Kira Cotner of Kingsland.