Berry College in Rome recently released its Dean’s List. It honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Local honorees include: Yasaira Bosquez-Chable, Alexia Marino and Dreshawn Stevens, all of Brunswick; Anna Lawless of St. Simons Island; Sarah Agullo and Rebekah George, both of Kingsland; Edith Salazar-Bautista of Hortense.
• • •
Graduate Leanna Wood of St. Simons Island was awarded a bachelor of science degree at Young Harris College in Young Harris.