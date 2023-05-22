Berry College in Rome recently released its Dean’s List. It honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Local honorees include: Yasaira Bosquez-Chable, Alexia Marino and Dreshawn Stevens, all of Brunswick; Anna Lawless of St. Simons Island; Sarah Agullo and Rebekah George, both of Kingsland; Edith Salazar-Bautista of Hortense.

Graduate Leanna Wood of St. Simons Island was awarded a bachelor of science degree at Young Harris College in Young Harris.

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.