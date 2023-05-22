The following students were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Local inductees include Karen Kollinger of Brunswick at Georgia Southern University; Dan Ovadia of Brunswick at Troy University; Annalia Lynch of St. Simons Island at the University of Georgia; Todd Bigart of St. Marys at University of Maryland Global Campus; Aaron Lesseski of St. Marys at Florida Institute of Technology; and Nic Elisabeth Taylor of Kingsland at Columbus State University.
• • •
The University of North Georgia in Dahlonega recently announced students named to its President’s List for spring.
Local students honored include Coleman Conner of Brunswick; Kimberlin Smith; Julia Jackson of Waverly; and Kelly Pollard of Hoboken.
• • •
The University of North Georgia in Dahlonega recently announced students named to its Dean’s List for spring. Local honorees included Patrick Martin of Brunswick; Emily Sullins of St. Simons Island; Johanna Burchm Elijah Elliott and Sean Bentley, all of St. Marys; Benjamin Head of Kingsland; and Jacob Buchholz of Hortense.
• • •
Berry College recently announced its newest class of graduates for 2023. Local student James Decker of St. Simons Island earned a BSN degree in nursing.
• • •
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.
Local students honored include Susannah Gibbs of St. Simons Island joined at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus; and Brooke Hillis of St. Simons Island joined at Hillsdale College.
• • •
Piedmont University in Demorest recently honored students named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Local honorees include Carly Jelinek of Kingsland.
• • •
Ethan Spinks of Kingsland was among Piedmont University students who earned a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H., recently announced students named to the President’s List. Local honorees included Danielle Woodard, Devan Glisson-Johnson and Fuchsia Smith, all of Brunswick; Stephanie Hill of St. Simons Island; William Neuhaus, George Malool, Drake Vega, Matthew Heider and Shante Chamberlin, all of St. Marys; Sergio Torres, Kecia Brown and Cameron Eich, all of Kingsland; and Zachery Wombolt of Waverly.
• • •
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H., recently announced students named to the Dean’s List. Local honorees included Colby Kammerer and Maraiya Sanchez of St. Marys; and Britton Willis, Jennifer Sisouvong and Jenna Gallardo, all of Kingsland.
• • •
Young Harris College recently announced that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Local honorees included Lillian Hidalgo and Leanna Wood, both of St. Simons Island.
• • •
The University of North Georgia (UNG) in Dahlonega awarded more than 1,500 degrees and 26 certificates to graduates. Local graduates include Braxton Massey of Kingsland, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice and Kimberlin Smith of Kingsland, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in film and digital media.
• • •
Lee University of Cleveland, Tenn., recently released its Dean’s List.
Thomas Gillis of Nahunta was named to the list. Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.