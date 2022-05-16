John Williamson and Robert Williamson recently graduated cum laude from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
John received a masters’ degree in actuarial science, as well as quantitative risk analysis and management.
Robert graduated with a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. The brothers are sons of Jeff and Ann Williamson Peachtree City. They are grandsons of Jimmy May St. Simons Island and Bill Williamson of Roswell.
• • •
Taylor Warren of Darien recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands. Warren completed a bachelor of science degree in psychology and human services.
• • •
Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.
Local graduates include Brunswick residents Allison Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey and Harrison Trawick.
• • •
Rebecca Barnes of St. Marys made the President’s List for spring 2022 at the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0 and be in good academic standing.
• • •
Taylor Warren of Darien made the Dean’s List for spring 2022 at the University of the Cumberlands.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.
• • •
The University of North Georgia released its Dean’s List for spring 2022. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average, carry 12 or more credit hours in one semester and have no grade lower than B. Area students who made the list include:
Elijah Elliot of Saint Marys
Jessica Truluck of Brunswick.
• • •
Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates May 7. Local graduates include:
Emmy Lawless of St. Simons Island earned a bachelor of science in nursing.
Mary Banks Shelander of St. Simons Island earned a bachelor of arts in communication.
• • •
Berry College released its Deans List of honor students who had an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Local students who made the list include: Mary Shelander, Anna Lawless and Emmy Lawless, all of St. Simons Island, and Sarah Agullo of Kingsland.