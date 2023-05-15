Christian Stephens of Kingsland, was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in Atlanta.
Georgia State University student Skye Pullen recently received the Lawrence J. Rifkind Scholarship in Speech.
Pullen, of St. Simons Island, is a bachelor’s student in communication in the College of Arts and Sciences in Atlanta.
Piedmont University in Demorest recently celebrated students receiving their undergraduate and graduate degrees. Local graduates include: Jonathan Furlow and Cynthia Brantley, both of St. Marys; and Emily Benroth of Kingsland.
The following students were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Local inductees include Karen Kollinger of Brunswick at Georgia Southern University; Dan Ovadia of Brunswick at Troy University; Annalia Lynch of St. Simons Island at the University of Georgia; Todd Bigart of St. Marys at University of Maryland Global Campus; Aaron Lesseski of St. Marys at Florida Institute of Technology; and Nic Elisabeth Taylor of Kingsland at Columbus State University.