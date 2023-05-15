Christian Stephens of Kingsland, was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions in Atlanta.

• • •

Georgia State University student Skye Pullen recently received the Lawrence J. Rifkind Scholarship in Speech.

Pullen, of St. Simons Island, is a bachelor’s student in communication in the College of Arts and Sciences in Atlanta.

• • •

Piedmont University in Demorest recently celebrated students receiving their undergraduate and graduate degrees. Local graduates include: Jonathan Furlow and Cynthia Brantley, both of St. Marys; and Emily Benroth of Kingsland.

• • •

The following students were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Local inductees include Karen Kollinger of Brunswick at Georgia Southern University; Dan Ovadia of Brunswick at Troy University; Annalia Lynch of St. Simons Island at the University of Georgia; Todd Bigart of St. Marys at University of Maryland Global Campus; Aaron Lesseski of St. Marys at Florida Institute of Technology; and Nic Elisabeth Taylor of Kingsland at Columbus State University.

More from this section

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

Blessing of the Fleet held in Brunswick

The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

Bike Walk Golden Isles to host community ride

A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.

County awards bid for beach project

County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

Kids fishing event returns after 3 years

After a long gap for COVID-19, the fish were biting again for the special needs children at Blythe Island Regional Park, where they enjoyed the best access ever on a new fishing platform.