Ella Catherine Slade of St. Simons Island was recently inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South. Ella is the daughter of Catherine P. Slade and John B. Slade Sr. The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society and a unique student government body among U.S. colleges and universities.
• • •
Katie West of Brunswick was recently named to the Alpha Eta National Honor Society chapter of the Georgia State University Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.
This honor society promotes and recognizes significant scholarship, leadership and contributions to the allied health professions.