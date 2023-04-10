Jamie Allen of Brunswick was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Allen was initiated at Florida International University.

Troy recently announced the students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who made the list include: Joezett Herrington, Marilyn Gooch and Shelita Dixon, all of Brunswick.

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.