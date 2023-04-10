Jamie Allen of Brunswick was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Allen was initiated at Florida International University.
• • •
Troy recently announced the students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include: Joezett Herrington, Marilyn Gooch and Shelita Dixon, all of Brunswick.