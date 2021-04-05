The Citadel in Charleston recently announced the names of students on its Dean’s List.
The honor is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester. The nearly 1,400 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester include these local cadets and students:
Local students honored included Kamden Olsen of St. Marys and Matthew Devine of Hortense.