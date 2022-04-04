TROY recently announced students named to the provost’s list for term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost’s list. Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students on the list include: Aquashjia Collins and Christian Feliciano Velez, both of Brunswick.

• • •

Troy University recently announced students named to the chancellor’s list for term 3 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the chancellor’s list. Term 3 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with students outside of Alabama and online.

Local students named to the list include Shelita Dixon, Courtney Hagan and Sequoyha Stephens, all of Brunswick.

