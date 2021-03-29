Lindsey Wilson and William Daras, both of Brunswick, recently graduated from TROY University during its term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Term 3 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
