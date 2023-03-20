The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, recently announced students named to its Faculty Honors for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Local students honored include Madeline McLean and Liam Nunn, both of Brunswick
The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, recently announced students named to its Dean’s List for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
From Brunswick: Timothy Arant, James Carpenter, Isabelle Murray and Landon Wilson
From Darien: Lee Rist
From St. Marys: Andrew Fugett and Trish Huynh
From Kingsland: Elijah Masch and Jasmine Ramirez
Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J., recently announced Ralph Baisden IV of St Simons Island, GA has qualified for the fall 2022 Dean’s List.