Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
From Brunswick: Mckenzie Branch, Sara Califf, Marshall Cox and Moriah Davis.
From St. Simons Island: Connor Artime, Emma Bland, Logan Carter, Ernest Champion, Memphis Churchwell and Julianna Collett.
From Kingsland: Maggie Bijeau, Brogan Boudreaux, Kathryn Carper, Austin Carter, Michaela Cogswell, Aimee David and Maxwell Dougherty.
From St. Marys: Zachary Cone
From Hoboken: Cameron Driggers
From Woodbine: Madison Brown
From Townsend: Mercedes Buckley
From Waverly: Valerie Amerson and Victoria Amerson.