Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

From Brunswick: Mckenzie Branch, Sara Califf, Marshall Cox and Moriah Davis.

From St. Simons Island: Connor Artime, Emma Bland, Logan Carter, Ernest Champion, Memphis Churchwell and Julianna Collett.

From Kingsland: Maggie Bijeau, Brogan Boudreaux, Kathryn Carper, Austin Carter, Michaela Cogswell, Aimee David and Maxwell Dougherty.

From St. Marys: Zachary Cone

From Hoboken: Cameron Driggers

From Woodbine: Madison Brown

From Townsend: Mercedes Buckley

From Waverly: Valerie Amerson and Victoria Amerson.

