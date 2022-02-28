Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include Brittany Alexander, Dianna Bibby, Kiara Jacobs, Alexis Kicklighter, Maryna-Nicole McIver and Stacey Winter-Francis, all of Brunswick.
• • •
Gabrielle Davenport of St. Simons Island was recently named to the Tallahassee Community College’s fall President’s List.