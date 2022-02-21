Georgia State University in Atlanta recently honored 2021 graduates who obtained degrees during the fall semester.

Local graduates included:

From Brunswick: Ashley Interval, bachelor of arts degree in political science; Jamieson Livingston, bachelor of arts in anthropology; and Lera Dumas, master of science in applied behavioral analysis.

From St. Simons Island: Katherine Lane, master of science degree in health sciences with a concentration in nutrition; and Rachel Mikowski, bachelor of arts degree in political science

• • •

The University of Mississippi announced students named to Fall 2021 honor roll lists. The following students were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0.

Local students Taylor Crawford, Meghan Chitty and Stewart Gash, all of Saint Simons Island

More from this section

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

A taste of Vegas in your own backyard

Date nights are special, and girls’ (or guys’) nights out can be a lot of fun, but sometimes it seems as if even the most special occasions become routine.

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

Coastal Pines expansion missing from budget

A group of business leaders and elected officials will visit the state capital next week with the expansion of the Coastal Pines Technical College in Brunswick as their No. 1 priority.