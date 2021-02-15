The University of Alabama recently announced students who make its Dean’s and President’s lists.
A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The following local students were honored.
On the President’s List were: Chelsea Davis of Brunswick; and Anna Meredith and William Parker, both of St. Simons Island; and Allie Tucker of Kingsland.
Alexander Anklam of St. Marys was named to the Dean’s List.
• • •
Valdosta State University recently announced its graduating class of fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.
From Brunswick: Ava Deverger, bachelor of science in office administration and technology; Heather Hobbs, education specialist in instructional technology; and Rodney Thomas, bachelor of fine arts in mass media.
From St. Simons Island: Kathleen Durham, master of arts in English.
From Darien: Jodie Boone, education specialist in teacher leadership.
From Kingsland: Viola Davis, bachelor of fine arts in art education; Clayton Francis, bachelor of arts in music; Chelsea Gentry, master of library and information science; Nina-Louise Guyette bachelor of arts in art; and Kierra Jones, bachelor of science in psychology.
From St. Marys: Kalynn Jenkins, bachelor of science in criminal justice.
From Nahunta: Christopher Harris, doctor of education in curriculum and instruction; and Kailee Rowell, education specialist in instructional technology.
From Woodbine: Rakeesha Tullock, bachelor of science in organizational leadership.