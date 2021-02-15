The University of Alabama recently announced students who make its Dean’s and President’s lists.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The following local students were honored.

On the President’s List were: Chelsea Davis of Brunswick; and Anna Meredith and William Parker, both of St. Simons Island; and Allie Tucker of Kingsland.

Alexander Anklam of St. Marys was named to the Dean’s List.

• • •

Valdosta State University recently announced its graduating class of fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.

From Brunswick: Ava Deverger, bachelor of science in office administration and technology; Heather Hobbs, education specialist in instructional technology; and Rodney Thomas, bachelor of fine arts in mass media.

From St. Simons Island: Kathleen Durham, master of arts in English.

From Darien: Jodie Boone, education specialist in teacher leadership.

From Kingsland: Viola Davis, bachelor of fine arts in art education; Clayton Francis, bachelor of arts in music; Chelsea Gentry, master of library and information science; Nina-Louise Guyette bachelor of arts in art; and Kierra Jones, bachelor of science in psychology.

From St. Marys: Kalynn Jenkins, bachelor of science in criminal justice.

From Nahunta: Christopher Harris, doctor of education in curriculum and instruction; and Kailee Rowell, education specialist in instructional technology.

From Woodbine: Rakeesha Tullock, bachelor of science in organizational leadership.

More from this section

Waverly man produces olive oil

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.

+2
Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

A chorus of beautiful voices rang through the speakers in Debbie McIlrath’s classroom at Sterling Elementary as a small group of students watched a video of professional singers whose individual performances were edited together into a virtual concert.

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Returning to St. Simons Island was something that Ganten Kirby had always kept in the back of his mind when he left for Atlanta in 2010. After a successful decade in the “big city,” Ganten and his wife Cecile were ready to give their two daughters the island upbringing Ganten experienced as …