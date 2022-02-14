Georgia Southern University recently released the names of students who made the fall 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Miguel Antonio-Ortiz, Jessica Asbell, Charles Cauley, Christopher Davis, Caitlin Dougherty, Camryn Fetzer, Morgan Goodbread, Hope Hansard, Kaylin Holcomb, Savannah Lyons, Doneisha Matlock, Joshua Miller, Candice Naldrett, Anna Nalley, Alicia Ostrowski, Rachel Thomas, Frank Velazquez-Garcia, Brandon Vistan, Laney Wainright and Jessica Whalley.
From St. Simons Island: Brianna Knight, Emily Lachance, Tyler Nelson, Adi Parker, Matthews Powell and Isabelle Slapikas
From Jekyll Island: Sydney Rigdon
From St. Marys: Diego Castro-Diaz, Lauren Johnson, David Macarthur, Andrew Ogden, Sierra Peterke, Nina Rainey and Chance Wills
From Kingsland: Taylor Adams, Madison Brown, Aimee David, Kimberly Doan, Maxwell Dougherty, Alaina Knapp, Sydney Krug, Katie Nolan, Ardelle Singleton and Cameron Stuart
From Townsend: Kay‘La Brennon, Mercedes Buckley, Anthony Hewitt and James Willis
From Waverly: Kaiden Caudle and Amelia Franks
From Nahunta: Mady Bullard
• • •
Georgia Southern University recently recognized students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local honorees include:
From Brunswick: Madison Anderson, Caleb Cook, Jonah Copeland, Marshall Cox, Ryan Favre, Madison Franklin, Hannah Gainous, McKenzie Hall, Isobel Hayes, Darian Heck, Kimberley Huerta, Ma’kayla Hulett, David Hulvey, Megan Hutson, Jackle Huynh, Chynah Jenkins, Lashundra Johnson, Kendall Lloyd, Jenifer Love, Christopher Marler, Mary Mason, Tyler Mccloud, Madisyn Morris, Emma Parmenter, Hari Patel, Kaitlyn Perrott, Abigail Pfeifer, Shelby Ramsey, James Rowe, Robert Sadowski, Tatyanah Santiago, Grayson Shaw, Kelsey Shell, John Strickland, Joseph Tindall, Charles Williams, Avery Yoak and Christopher Zachry
From St. Simons Island: Logan Carter, Kerrigan Fallon, Elizabeth Garrison, Ella Iavarone, Kate Krawetzky, Alexander Lockard, Joshua Meadows, Bailey Mercer, Savannah Mock, Caitlyn Munsh, Chinal Patel, Miranda Peterson, Michael Roy, Allison Schmid, Caleb Weese, Kaitlin Wiles and Ashtyn Wilson
From Darien: Kaitlyn Todd and Seth Waters
From St. Marys: Chandler Barlow, Skyler Courson, Kristopher Lewis, Catherine Miles, Jared Seggelink and Cole Wright
From Kingsland: Jackson Boeckel, Sabrina Bui, Emily Hall, Angel Hudson, Elias Legere, Jenna Marinello, Jasmine Purvis, Peyton Schoch, Hannah Thompson and Jacob Whitfield
From Townsend: Madison Buckley and Charles Fleming
From Nahunta: Dillion Daniels, Grace Gill and Gracie Lairsey
From Waverly: Adam Head and Kassidy Taylor
From Waynesville: Kaylie Hunter and Hunter Rhoden
From Woodbine: Madison Hale, Macy Pounds, Stephen Scott, Solomon Sidwell and Kelsey Wigger
• • •
Taylor Crawford of St. Simons Island recently graduated from the University of Mississippi. Crawford, a hospitality management major, received a bachelor of science degree from the school of applied sciences.
• • •
Luke Parker, of Kingsland, was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean’s List for fall 2021.
To earn this distinction, Parker had to be enrolled as a full-time student and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5. He is majoring in business administration.