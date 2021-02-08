Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Carson Shattuck, Christopher Myrick and Sophie Gordon.
From St. Simons Island: Callie Foutz, Gabrielle Lachance and Samuel McNeil.
From St. Marys: Chanfar Ha, Cole Loden, Cade Loden and Sadie Dixon.
From Kingsland: Kimberlee Witt and Riley Bennett.
From Woodbine: Randall Goss and Aneisha Grayson.
From Waynesville: Abbie Hunter.
• • •
Georgia State University has named outstanding students to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List. Local students honored include
From Brunswick: Danielle Bailey, Daija Kent, Janae Williams, Janae Williams, Ashley Interval, Tameea Howard, Tameea Howard, Alyssa Giles and Aakash Patel.
From St. Simons Island: Rachel Mikowski, Minal Suthar, Skye Pullen, Rachael Williams and Marlena Bolton.
From Darien: Benjamin Ryals.
From Kingsland: Raydan Wilder, Isha Patel, Sydney Motley, Grace Kelling and James Halsey.
• • •
Katharine Richardson, of St. Simons Island, is among those named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shorter University in Rome. Richardson is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) recently released its Dean’s List for fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: Zachary Brumbach, Alana Holcomb, Landon Wilson, Rachel Dekom and Sarah Higgins.
From St. Simons Island: Clara Seymour.
From Camden County: Alexandra Carter.
From Kingsland: Morgen Fish, Gavin Goodier, John Jones and Jasmine Ramirez.
From St. Marys: Caroline Brewer and Brian Castro.
• • •
Matthew Merck, of Brunswick, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.