Georgia State University in Atlanta recently announced students named to its President’s List for fall 2022.
To be eligible for the President’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Alexandra Barnard, Alyssa Giles, Joshua Lane and Laquetta West
From St. Simons Island — Alexia Altman and Theodore Theiler
From St. Marys — Chelsey Hill and Kylie Moore
From Kingsland — Victoria Faraon
From Nahunta — Alexis Hathaway
From Hortense — Alexis Hathaway
• • •
Georgia State University in Atlanta recently announced students named to its Dean’s List for fall 2022.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Kamari Andrews, Anslee Bunkley, Luke Durham, Brendan Quanne, Shakeem Scriven, Staffon Stanley, Dylan Starling and Samantha Stephenson
From St. Simons Island — Calvin Janetsky, Skye Pullen, Kayla Sanders, Natalie Squires and Georgia Waters
From St. Marys — Amanda Wronnie Carter
From Kingsland — Emma Hall, Janna Momin and Noel Walker
From Hoboken — Benjamin O’Neal
From Woodbine — Ansley Proctor
• • •
Kristen Leigh Phillips of Kingsland recently graduated from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky.
• • •
Mississippi State University recently named students listed on the fall 2022 President’s List. These students achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Local honorees include Victoria Williamson of Brunswick and Michael Constantine of Woodbine.