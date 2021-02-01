Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Local honorees included:
From Brunswick: Shelby Bennett, Carlee Hutchinson, Aaliyah Nixon, Bryana Higginbotham and Erin Smith.
From St. Simons Island: Simon Clarke and Jillian White.
From Darien: Randall Scott.
From St. Marys: Alexandria Black, Sydney Crowley, Catherine Adams, Sonia Elfejji, Jonathan Scot and Mika Searles.
From Kingsland: Morgan Massie, Ronan Sweeney, Walter Wright, Iain Woods, Jourdan Coleman and Christopher Cook.
From Waverly: Kyle Stormer.
From Townsend: Deniacia Mitchell.
From Hortense: Alyssa Santiago.
• • •
Sailor Staiger of Brunswick was recently named to the fall 2020 Chancellor’s List at the University of South Carolina Beaufort.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.
• • •
Local students were recently named to the LaGrange College Fall Semester VPAA’s List. They are Kyle Hildebrand and Ansley Moody.
To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
• • •
Taylor Warren of Darien was recently named to the Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2020 semester. The school is located in Williamsburg, Ky.
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall 2020 semester.
Local graduates are Alexandra Colbert, bachelor of science in industrial engineering, and Caroline Butler, bachelor of science in neuroscience with highest honors, both of St. Simons Island; Rachel Dekom, bachelor of science in history, technology and society with high honors; and Jeremiah Dir, bachelor of science in computational media, of Woodbine.