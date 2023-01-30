Kennesaw State University recently named 5,503 students to its President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:
From Brunswick — Seren Thomas-Jackson, majoring in elementary education-interest; Katelyn Winks, majoring in elementary education-interest; Alexander De La Vega Hardin, majoring in finance-interest; Jasmine Ciera Mendez, majoring in accounting-interest; Connor Bell, majoring in computer science; Lillian Beverly, majoring in computer science; Nicholas Hodge, majoring in computer science; William Dykstra, majoring in computer engineering; Leighla Sisson, majoring in English educ sec-interest; Elizabeth Speight, majoring in English; Melanie Vivirito, majoring in art; and John Breslin, majoring in criminal justice
From St. Simons Island — Julianna Mallette, majoring in nursing-accelerated; and Andrew Karsten, majoring in mathematics
From St. Marys — Cade Loden, majoring in health and physical education; Tanisha Delgado Sifuentes, majoring in nursing-interest; and Walker Floyd, majoring in dual enrollment program
From Kingsland — Sean Schoenherr, majoring in mechanical engineering tech; Samuel Muldoon, majoring in exercise science; Riley Bennett, majoring in chemistry; and Kelsey Hogan, majoring in interactive design
From Waverly — Kyle Stormer, majoring in international affairs
From Waynesville — Abbie Hiott, majoring in dance
From Woodbine — Aaliyah Gibbs-Charles, majoring in criminal justice
From Hoboken — Erika Crews, majoring in international affairs
• • •
Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw recently honored more than 7,600 students named to the University’s Dean’s List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Local students honored include:
From Brunswick — Shelby Bennett, majoring in elementary education; Hailey Beasley, majoring in marketing; Katharine Massey, majoring in architecture; Kevin Galdamez, majoring in computer science; Jordyn Perez, majoring in electrical engineering; Ryan Rodriguez, majoring in industrial engineering tech; Christian Lopez-Iturbide, majoring in mechanical engineering; Kameron Smith, majoring in exercise science-interest; Sarah Kennedy, majoring in biochemistry; Ethan Volland, majoring in theatre and performance studies; and Chasmine Davis, majoring in criminal justice
From St. Simons Island — Joseph Hughes, majoring in finance-interest; Henry Jardine, majoring in sport management; Rachel Johnson, majoring in nursing-interest; and Jackson Searles, majoring in political science
From St. Marys — Riley Ransom, majoring in architecture; Elijah Griffin, majoring in computer science; Nathan Lynes, majoring in computer science; Jace Windbigler, majoring in computer science; Phillip Beeslaar, majoring in public health education; Catherine Adams, majoring in digital animation; Sonia Hicks, majoring in cybersecurity; and Aubrey Millan, majoring in psychology
From Kingsland — Kacey Jones, majoring in elementary education; Brianna Andrews, majoring in accounting; Victor Marx-Smith of Kingsland, majoring in cybersecurity interest; Lauren Chinen, undeclared — social science; and Leah McMorine, majoring in organization and prof comm-interest
• • •
Jaylan Elijah Gaines of Woodbine is one of 339 Mars Hill University students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C. The school is located in Mars Hill, N.C.
• • •
Kylie Dallas of Brunswick was recently named to the Dean’s List at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.
Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2022 fall semester.
• • •
Valdosta State University is recently announced members of its graduating class of fall 2022.
This includes the following area residents:
From Brunswick — Gracyn Bailey, bachelor of science in health science; Lucy Bruce Horton, doctor of education in curriculum and instruction; Anna Hammock, bachelor of business administration in management;
From Kingsland — Graison Conn, bachelor of arts in psychology; Gerald Fegel, education specialist in instructional technology; Morgan Gasper, bachelor of science in education in middle grades education (Grades 4-8); Kara Lowther, master of public administration; Megan Wilson, education specialist in instructional technology; Madison Zapf, bachelor of science in organizational leadership; and Holly Hicks, master of education in adult and career education
From St. Marys — Sabrina Funderburk, bachelor of science in psychology; and Denise Millan, education specialist in educational leadership
From Waynesville — Amber Green, education specialist in instructional technology
From Woodbine — Keelyn Williams, bachelor of arts in history
• • •
University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide in fall 2022.
Local graduates include Elliott Richard-Louis Andersen of Kingsland, associate of arts in general studies and Johna Joseph of Kingsland, bachelor of science in homeland security
• • •
Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during the fall semester and term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. The fall semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include: Aquashjia Collins, Courtney Hagan, Tyeisha James, Shakelliah King and Tyleama Pinkney, all of Brunswick
• • •
Wofford College recently announced Dean’s List students for the fall 2022 semester.
Local honorees include Carlie Cutinella of St. Marys, and Judson Reaves of Woodbine.