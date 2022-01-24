The University of North Georgia (UNG) recently recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Local honorees included:
Grace Carlyle and Annette Riden, both of St. Simon Island; Kimberlin Smith of Kingsland; and Karson Clements of Hoboken.
• • •
The University of Alabama recently released the names of students named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Local honorees include:
William Parker of St. Simons Island; Allie Tucker of Kingsland; and Nicholas Seacat of Waverly.
• • •
William Forman of Kingsland recently graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Ala., with an education degree.
• • •
The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in Atlanta recently presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students. Local graduates include:
From Brunswick: Erin McKeon of Brunswick, master of science in analytics; Michael-Alexander Rivera, bachelor’s of science in biomedical engineering with highest honors; and Jack McCrary bachelor’s of science in architecture.
From St. Simons Island: Brendan Flynn, bachelor’s of science in industrial engineering with highest honors; Konstantina Poulaki, bachelor of science in business administration with highest honors; and Clara Seymour, bachelor’s of science in literature, media and communication and bachelor of science in applied languages and intercultural studies with highest honors
From St. Marys: Victoria Irvin master’s of science degree in medical physics
• • •
Nicholas Seacat of Waverly recently received a bachelor’s of science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.