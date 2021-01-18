Piedmont College recently named 300 students who made the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA. Local students listed included Patrick Dempsey of Brunswick; and Richard Sailors of St. Marys.
• • •
Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. William Pierce of Brunswick was named to the list.
• • •
Erin Casey of Kingsland has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Evansville for the fall 2020 semester. Casey is majoring in theatre at the university. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
• • •
Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy University’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include Amanda Taylor and Chaniquah Lawrence, both of Brunswick; Chaniquah Lawrence of St. Simons Island; and Latrever Ugwu of St. Marys.
• • •
Troy University recently announced its Provost’s List for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students on the list include Marilyn Gooch and Cassandra Wilder, both of Brunswick; and Sarah Nelson of St. Marys.
• • •
William Knieriem of Townsend recently graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. A virtual commencement ceremony was held on Dec. 12.
• • •
Kate West of Brunswick graduated with a bachelor of arts in international affairs, European concentration, from the University of North Georgia.
• • •
Steven Pancoast of St. Marys was recently named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University.
• • •
Hope Wiggins of Brunswick graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in studio art from the College of Charleston in December 2020.
• • •
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Local students named to the Dean’s List were Danijah Gammage, senior, College of Health Professions; Kaitlyn Goodbread, senior, School of Engineering; Miracle Cole, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Trevor Moores, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, all of Brunswick; and Andrew McLean, junior, Georgia Baptist College of Nursing; William Bowdoin, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; William Grimm, junior, School of Engineering, all of St. Simons Island.
Samuel Terry, senior, Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, of St. Simons Island, was named to the President’s List.
• • •
Matthew Winters, of Kingsland, was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Winters’s major is listed as electrical engineering.