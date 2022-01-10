The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). Those honored include Elizabeth May of Brunswick; Brandon Fowler, Andre Moore and Daniel Trommler, all of Kingsland; and Kristen Myers of St. Marys.
• • •
The following students were named to the President’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville. Local students honored include:
From Brunswick: September Boatright, Rosalyn Bosarge, Emma Cargile, Madison Floyd, Scarrlee Porter and Samantha Stanley
From St. Simons Island: Bennett Colbert, Neva Eidell, Nicholas Lynch, William McKinnon, Macyn Nasser, William Tillett and Andrew Wetherington
From Darien: Nikki Adler
From St. Marys: Caitlin Banks, Madeline Meyers and Hope Warren
From Kingsland: Zoe Cain
From Hortense: McKenzy Kersey
• • •
The following students made the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
From Brunswick: Jacob Bosarge, Philip Bulatao, Laila Campbell, Grace Coty, Abigail Faircloth, Emily Henderson, Grace Horton, Emilee Ray and Maung Tlung
From St. Simons Island: Caroline Albright, John Battle, William Davenport, Matthew Hartnett, Joseph Lombardi, Carsyn Owens, Alexis Pavone, Kathryn Podres, Lily Pruitt and Lindy Rose
From St. Marys: Jacob Tipton
From Waynesville: Jamie Butler
• • •
Erin Casey of Kingsland was recently named to the Dean’s List for fall 2021 at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.
• • •
The following area residents earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during the fall 2021 Commencement Ceremony. Graduates include the following:
From Brunswick: Kristoff Young, earned a bachelor of business administration in human resource management; Pamela Rogers, earned a bachelor of science in long-term care management; Lauren Cannon, earned a specialist degree in elementary education; Ashley Hedick, earned a specialist degree in elementary education; and Kandace McHargue, earned a specialist degree in elementary education
From St. Simons Island: Stanford Stephens, earned a master’s degree in business administration
From Kingsland: Tracy Edwards, earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing
From Hortense: Phillip Popwell, earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting
• • •
Pamela Rogers, of Brunswick, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
• • •
Local residents were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. They include Sydney Thompson of St. Marys and Aaron Wainright of Kingsland.
• • •
Troy University recently announced local students named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2021/2022 academic year. Local students named to the list include: Pamela Walker and Samuel Wood, both of Brunswick; and Amanda Taylor of Townsend.
• • •
The University of North Georgia recently saw 25 cadets graduate. They were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. Local new officers included:
Addison Davenport of St. Simons Island, who commissioned in the Army’s Transportation Corps Branch
Wesley Hoekwater of Brunswick, who commissioned in the Army’s Ordnance (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Branch. Hoekwater was also a Distinguished Military Graduate
• • •
Luke Brown of Brunswick is one of 1,024 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., for the fall 2021 semester.