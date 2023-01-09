Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester and term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who made the list include, from Brunswick: Aquashjia Collins, Michelle Hardin, Sequoyha Stephens, Tyeisha James, Courtney Hagan and Carla Styn.
TROY recently announced students named to the Provost’s List for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2022-2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The fall semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
Local students honored include Tyler Beaver and Christian Feliciano Velez, both of Brunswick, and Carla Hustad of Townsend.
Piedmont University recently named nearly 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Local students who qualified for the Dean’s List include:
Stephen Sellars of Woodbine and Carly Jelinek of Kingsland.
The College of Coastal Georgia recently announced the students who have earned their place on the President’s List and Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of coursework and achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 4.00 for the term.
The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled in at least six hours in the given term.
The following students from Glynn County named to the College of Coastal Georgia fall 2022 President’s List: Chad Bennett, Katelyn Breitenbach, Amanda Bryzgornia, Kinsley Carter, Lauren Cooper, Jasmin Cruz-Osorio, Michael D’agostino, Precious Genevi De Jesus, Isabel Delacqua, Hayley Dickerson, Sheila Dinucci, Mekinzie Dixon, Payton Dowling, Paul Elliott, Sabrina Esteban-Joaquin, Maegan Fields, Kristie Haas, Claire Hannah, Hunter Hansen, Lovely Hernandez-Mejor, Derik Highcock, Logan Hildreth, Riley Holcomb, Gabriella Hunter, James Hutchinson, Olivia Jarrell, Haylee Johnson, Raquel Kersey, Rebekah Knute, Dawson Lane, Allison Lanier, Tabitha Loper, Hunter Maddox, Robert Mahas, Greyson May, Joli McCannon, Mabel McManus, Charles Medders, Mckenzie Miller, David Owens, Mauricio Padilla, Jacob Peacock, Cassie Pham, Sophie Pinter, Nicole Price, Darwyn Ramirez Joaquin, Justin Reid, Lois Ross, Emily Ross, Kimberly Rowell, Margaret Ryan, Alexander Salgado, Keith Smith, Tori Staat, Nicole Stabile, Jordan Stephens, Athen Taylor, Zachary Thompson, Kelly Tornel, Justin Von Gartzen, Jonathan Waters, Jeffrey Whitesides, Jacob Williams, Cherilyn Williams, Rebekah Wise, Avery Yoak, Irene Martinez Minguela, Tracey Carver, Emma Arbo, Julia Cieszeski, Anna Harris, Thomas Henderson, Kaylin Hughes, Nicole Lewis, Kelli McPherson, Seth Pedrozo, Kirsten Hawkins, James Johnson and Heather Tucker.
The following students from Glynn County were named to the College of Coastal Georgia Dean’s List for fall 2022: Campbell Adams, Charles Agad, Benjamin Angalet, Zachery Atkinson, Anja Bailey, Hunter Baxter, Elizabeth Bennett, Nakiyah Billings, Ikymaya Blackett, Nick Blanchard, Sali Boyer, Jintapa Butler, Isabella Bray, Caleb Britt, Bryce Broshow, August Browning, Kaitlin Capullo, Carlos Castillo, Hannah Chalmers, Lauren Clack, Kelsie Collins, Bethany Comer, Larica Cronnon, Christina Crosby, Jamie Daniels, Shelby Davis, Kayce Deaton, Charlotte Dunn, Kamiah Durham, Noah English, Jake Enlow, Axel Espinosa, Sharon Esteban, Kira Estok, Kathryn Everett, Johnathan Farrell, John Ferguson, Braylee Flowers, Brady Foley, Gladys Francisco, Mike Garcia,Ryan Graham, Titus Guffey, William Hamilton, Colby Harris, Denise Hayes, Drennen Hayes, Raymond Hays, Alyssa Heinmuller, Sydney Henderson, Vyolet Hogarth, Kylah Holland, Daniel Hoskins, Kathryn Howard, Gavin Hunter, William Jackson, Mason James, Danika Johnson, Marilyn Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Issariya Karakate, Raquel Kersey, Aaliyah Krause, Alexander Kroll, Lucas Landaluce Lacambra, Molly Legrand, Logan Lloyd, Carleigh Lundy, Lynbyrd Massey, Summer May, Bria McGirth, Annabelle Mccannon, Natalie Mccollum, Naomi Mojica, Hailee Morris, Jaicy Morton, Brittany Murphy, Grace Murrow, Cassie Naldrett, Makayla Natoli, Shanise Nelson, Victoria Noel, Gavin Noktes, Cheyenne Osborne, Ale Padilla, Preston Peralta, Nhu Pham, Kylie Phillips, Chaidelle Phillips, Grayson Powell, Madeline Powell, James Purvis, Yannet Ramirez, Shelby Ramsey, Fahima Rastagar, Divine Reath, Keilier Rhodes, Annie Riccio, Christian Rider, Andrew Ross, Lois Ross, Gracyn Rowell, Anna Royal, Opal Sanchez, Grace Sanders, Victoria Savino, Ansley Simpson, Jonathan Stanphill, Brianna Stephenson, Hunter Thompson, Rachel Thompson, Gaven Thompson, Maung Tlaung, Kevin Tornel-Gonzalez, John Tran, Bryce Unterwagner, Edgar Vega, Jonathan Warehime, Jarrett Washington, Tyler Watson, Garrett Weir, Kennedy West, Deborah Widmer, Kayla Wilcox, Shaun Willis, Dashawn Wilson and Aimee Yeomans.