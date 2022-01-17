Submitted by Beth Walker
The Glynn County 4-H Club recently visited Gracemore Nursing and Rehab Center in Brunswick to spread some holiday cheer with Christmas carols and comfortable socks offered to all of the residents.
Pictured on the top row are Liam Maline, from left, Emily Hoskins, Raylond Payne, Owen Miller, Trystn Northup, Tatyana Page, Chanthony Andrews Jr. and Beth Walker.
On the second row are Elly Barak, from left, Holden Barak, George Hatheway, Lucy Walker and Ashley Miller. On the third row are Peyton Hatheway, from left, and Lizzy Sparks.