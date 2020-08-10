081020_firebox
Local charity 200 Women Who Care recently donated to the Firebox Initiative, which helps support those in need in the food service industry. They gave $10,800. Pictured are Catherine Wood, from left, Kitty Sapp, Tomee Sellers and Melissa Stroud.

