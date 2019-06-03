Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tuesday, June 4
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will host Michelle Gabel at its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She wrote the book, “The Summer I Met Jack,” about an affair between JFK and Alicia Corning Clark. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “At Eternity’s Gate,” a film about Vincent Van Gogh, at 7 p.m. at the casino theater. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, June 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 7
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform The Subject Tonight is Love, a show with aerial performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. June 7 and 5 p.m. June 8. For more information, visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority will discuss historic changes that have occurred on the island.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz theater in downtown Brunswick. It will be during the First Friday events.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino Atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.
Sunday, June 9
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary show give-away at 6 p.m. at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. Admission is free.
Monday, June 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien, will hold an Art Camp from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the center. It is a way for kids to learn new skills including painting, poetry, sewing and more. The cost is $80. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Books are $1 and $2, plus lots of movies and CDs.
Tuesday, June 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Claire Gibson at it’s Meet the Author program. She wrote “Beyond the Point” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, June 12
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
Thursday, June 13
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
Friday, June 14
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Shrek the Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. It will be staged at 3 p.m. June 16. All of the participants are actors with disabilities. Advance tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the performance. Students will be admitted for $5. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
Sea Island will host Simply Queen, a Queen tribute band, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. followed by the concert at 8 p.m. on Rainbow Island. Tickets are $35 per person. Certified Burgers and Beverages will be on site for food purchases. For tickets, visit www.southerngrown.com.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres with live music.