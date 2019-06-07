Today
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to two years are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scribblers’ Club at 10:30 a.m. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
A Karaoke Party, benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. There is a $10 admission charge, and all proceeds will benefit the United Way.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform “The Subject Tonight is Love,” a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will hold its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be held in conjunction with the First Friday events.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 a.m. at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.
Sunday, June 9
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary shoe give-away at 6 p.m. at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
Monday, June 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. All who are interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host Daniel Merritt, candidate for Georgia’s first congressional district, at 11:30 a.m. with lunch beginning at noon at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20. Reservations are due by Saturday. They may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien, will hold an Art Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. It is a way for kids to learn new skills including painting, poetry, sewing and more. The cost is $80. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. Students who are rising sixth graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 11
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the library. Adults and teens interested in learning Spanish are welcome.
The Belladonna Book Club: Featuring Books of Mystery will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The book selection will be “Murder with Peacocks” by Donna Andrews. For future titles or more information, call 912-279-3740.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Claire Gibson at it’s Meet the Author program. She wrote “Beyond the Point” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Wildlife Animal Show with Michael Rossi at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed for children ages 3 to 12.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Spanish Camp for Kids at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the library. Rising third graders and older are welcome.