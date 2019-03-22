Today
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch followed by a noon meeting at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Catherine Green of the Legal Aid Services. She will be speaking on wills, probates and powers of attorney.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host a panel discussion about HIV/AIDS and related issues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 500 Mall Blvd., in Brunswick.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information, visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.
Saturday, March 23
St. Simons Food and Spirits Festival will host Bites and Bands, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $75. For more information, www.saintsimonsfoodandspirits.com.
Fort Frederica National Monument, 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Colonial Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site. The event will feature hands-on activities, displays of candle making, fiber arts and other colonial-era displays. There will be many activities for children.
The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles will hold a Character Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1121 Union St., Brunswick. Tickets are available at www.jwagi.org.
The Lion’s Club will host a yard sale to benefit its camp for the blind from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. For more information, contact Bill Robinson at 912-399-3338.
Friends of Hofwyl Plein Air Affair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, Hwy 17., Brunswick. The event is held to honor local painter and Friend of Hofwyl member, Albert Fendig. Artist registration fee is $25. A traveling show will also feature paintings created at the session and will move from various locations from May to August. Members of the public can come watch the painters for $5 to 8 dependent upon age.
Furbabies and Fashion, a fundraiser fashion show for No Kill Glynn County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. Adoptable animals will be on hand.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, March 24
The fifth annual Jewish Food and Culture Festival will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety food vendors, raffles and entertainment will be provided.
The Golden Isles Community Band concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Brunswick High School auditorium. The program is free and will include pieces that showcase specific instruments such as the oboe or French horn. The band will also perform “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev, with narration by former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson.
Monday, March 25
The Democratic Party of Glynn County will hold its monthly, general meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Miller Building, behind the First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The meeting is open to the public. Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker will be the guest speaker. Attendees are asked to bring new travel- or hotel-sized toiletries to be used for hygiene kits for the homeless community.
Tuesday, March 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Dana Beach and her book, “A Wholly Admirable Thing: Defending Nature and Community on the South Carolina Coast.” The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino on St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host Coastal Symphony of Georgia conductor Michelle Merrill who will present “Made in America: Symphonic Sounds of Our Country” at 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino.
Wednesday, March 27
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be Jason Thompson, Republican National Committeeman for Georgia, and his wife, Julianne, will be speak on “Women for Trump.” The lunch buffet costs $16 per person. Reservations are due today. To make arrangements, contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
Friday, March 29
Zang Toi, a designer who has dressed celebrities like Sharon Stone and Patti LaBelle, will stage a fashion show at 6 p.m. at Old City Hall in Brunswick. Tickets are $95 and include an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. The event is a fundraiser for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The 8th Annual Rodeo at the Beach is coming to the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on March 29 and 30. It will feature top rodeo professionals from all around the globe. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $15 for adults. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items is including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.
Coastal Wildscape’s Annual Native Plant sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien. It is free and refreshments will be available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, email info@coastalwildscapes.org.
AJ’s Creative Cottage will host an exhibit opening titled “Art Inspired by Coastal Living,” at 5:30 p.m. at 104 Colonial Drive, St. Simons Island.
Monday, April 1
The Fiber Arts Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St, St. Simons Island. Brenda Banach of Townsend will present a program on using fabric to make greeting cards. Visitors are welcome.
Tuesday, April 2
The Friends of Hofwyl will host a program titled “The Jewish Family Connection to Hofwyl” at 7 p.m. at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Mason Stewart will lead the program. Admission is free and it is open to all.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino building, room 108, on St. Simons Island. The author will be Sheila McNeil who will speak about her book “What Are You Doing Here?” It is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. To register visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, April 5
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The 8th Annual International Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia. Various cultures represented in the Golden Isles are highlighted and celebrated through art, music, food, a Culture EXPO, a KidFest, and more.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for the Re-UPcycled Art exhibit, featuring pieces made from would-be garbage, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. The show will be on display through April 28. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, there will also be a screening of the documentary “Saving Sea Turtles” at 7 p.m. that evening.