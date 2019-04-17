Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host Fetcher Smith, a research biologist at William and Mary, at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman building at the DNR location, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick. He will share information about his shorebird work in the arctic.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will present a program featuring Pamela Mueller, Georgia Author of the Year, who will talk about exploring her passion for writing historical fiction, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church. The public is invited to this free event.
Thursday, April 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island and Starbucks will co-host a poetry read from 7 to 9 p.m. at Starbucks, 2209 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Participants can read their own poetry or a published poem. Presentations should be no more than five minutes. Light snacks will be provided.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Nancy Kirkpatrick will be the primary presenter. She will discuss flower photography. Guests are welcome. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site in Darien will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on another day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
Friday, April 19
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. Dinners are $8 and will include fried catfish plus sides. Desserts are $1 extra.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Research Conference, showcasing work from students and faculty members at 9:30 a.m. at the college’s conference center. For more information, contact Tiffany King at 912-279-5703.
Saturday, April 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Track Club is sponsoring a fun run at 9 a.m. at Fort Frederica on St. Simons Island. It is being held in cooperation with Friends of Fort Frederica. The two-mile run/walk is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. The walk/run will be followed by a “Bike with a Ranger” 10 mile bike ride from Ft. Frederica to Cannon’s Point, sponsored by the National Parks Service. Bikers must have helmets and other safety equipment. For more information about the Fun Run contact klstone@live.com or phone 912-577-7173. For more information about the Bike with a Ranger program contact michael_seibert@nps.gov or phone 912-634-3639 ex 104.
Disable American Veterans (DAV) will hold its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt for military and veteran families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4470 Hwy 17 N., Brunswick.
The St. Marys Express will have a Peter Cottontail excursion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at www.stmarysrailroad.com or by calling 912-200-5235.
Wednesday, April 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 US Hwy 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be Karen Handel, former District 6 Congresswoman from Georgia. The lunch buffet cost is $16. Reservations are requested by April 19. Contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737 or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or bgcwells@comcast.net.
Friday, April 26
Relay for Life will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick. To donate or for more information, visit http://main.acsevents.org.
Saturday, April 27
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host Jerushia Graham who will share how to make recycled paper. The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Ashantilly Center in Darien, Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. It is free but reservations must be made by calling 912-437-4473 or emailing ashantillycenter@gmail.com.
SoGol Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Bill Mullis in concert for a night of inspirational music. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. Advance tickets are $12 and $15 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit billmullis.com/tickets.
The Jekyll Island Authority will open the new Mosaic museum at 9 a.m. with activities running from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the location, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Exhibits will explore Jekyll Island’s history, from the Native American Era to the present-day. For more information, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
The Garden Party, an annual fundraiser for Memory Matters, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grovehouse and garden at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island. A light fare will be provided by A Moveable Feast. There will also be a wine tasting with music by Tonic Blue, as well as live and silent auctions. To purchase tickets please visit www.memorymattersglynn.com and click on Garden Party Fundraiser link or call us at 912-264-0777.
Sweet Spirits Pageant for those with special needs will be held at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. There is a $20 registration deposit which will be returned. Door admission is $1 per person. For an entry form or more information, call Janet Richey at 912-399-1423.
Cassina Garden Club will hold its 13th annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the tour. They are available at cassinagardenclub.org. For more information, call Leslie Carlton at 912-399-1152.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.