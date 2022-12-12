Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Glynn Academy Choir and Orchestra will host a winter concert at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Tuesday
The Jekyll Island Singers will host its Snowflakes and Sleigh Bells at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A cantata, The Promise of the King wil lbe performed. Parking is free for the event.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film series featuring “The Castle” at 7 p.m. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 Hwy. 341, Brunswick. A program is planned with Christmas-themed activities including the initiation of three new members. Instead of an ornament exchange, this year members are donating Christmas socks to fill the stockings at area nonprofits. To attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Saturday
The Mid-Island Galleries (Anderson Fine Art Gallery & Artists Annex Gallery; ArtTrends; and Wallin Studio & Gallery) will hosts artists who will paint in the courtyard of Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through November. The artist will be Dottie Clark. Visitors are encouraged to come meet the artists and watch them work. For details, call any of the participating galleries.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host the Stringrays, a group of ukulele players, at its Holiday Art Market at 1:30 p.m. in the art center. Items by local artists are available for purchase. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is closed Monday and Sunday. The market will be open through Dec. 30.
December 18
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold their annual Christmas dinner and ballroom dance at the Shrine Club from 4 to 7 p.m. Lorna Greenwood will provide live dance music. A Christmas dinner will be served at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Jim Kielt 860-712-7747 or jim.kielt@yahoo.com.
December 19
Miss G’s 27th annual Christmas Party for local school children will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Glynn Academy Cafeteria. Donations are being requested to help fund gifts and food. To donate or for more information, email mrsg471@aol.com or call 912-265-9482.
December 20
The Holly Jolly Jekyll drive-in movie will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 29. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 22
The Holly Jolly Jekyll fireworks show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 23
The Golden Isles Belly Dancers will host a recital titled Dream So Real at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. There will be 40 performers who will take the stage.
December 31
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority will host its New Year’s Eve Shrimp Drop from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Music will be provided by Your Mom’s Favorite Band. There will be food trucks, axe throwing and other vendors.