Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Laura Kelly Robb at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
October 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet, featuring “Strangers on a Train” from 1951. It will be screened at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will host Roger Morin, Ph.D., for a workshop on elements of design in composing photography at 7 p.m. at the SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Dr. Peter Winn Martin, a veterinarian in Hinesville, author and president of Friends of Fort Morris, will speak on the British Invasion of Liberty County during the Revolutionary War, as well as the ongoing controversy over the size of Fort Morris. The public is welcome to attend this presentation.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host “More than Tabby Ruins: Caribbean and African Inspired Housing Below the Surface of Georgia’s Lowcountry Plantation Landscapes” at 5 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the society’s archaeology lab. Society members may attend the lecture free of charge, and the cost for non-members is $10. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
October 20 to 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its fall book sale at the St. Simons Casino Atrium, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A members -only preview sale will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The sale will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A $10 bag sale also begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All major credit cards are accepted and proceeds benefit St. Simons Island Public Library. For more information, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
October 21
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its fall book sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the St. Simons Casino Atrium. A variety of books will be on sale. Proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes two fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hush puppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available after 10:45 a.m. Free delivery is offered on orders of six or more. To place orders, call 912-264-1389.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
The Brunswick Actors Studio will stage “The Cocktail Hour” at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Admission is $25 per person, including snacks and beverages. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
October 22
The Bounty of the Fleet Festival is a two-day festival celebrating the fishing industry with parades, a 5K run, live music, art displays, hot air balloons and food booths. It will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday at 105 Fort King George Drive, Darien. For more information, visit festivalnet.com.
The Ladies of the Brunswick Shrine Club will host a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17., Brunswick. Various gifts and crafts will be available.
The St. Simons Island Land Trust will host a celebration for the 10-year anniversary of acquiring Cannon Point Preserve. Events will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue through 3 p.m. Among other activities there will be an 8 a.m. migratory bird walk with the Coastal Georgia Audubon Society; 9 a.m. driving tour with the Georgia Forestry Commission; 10 a.m. dock and lab exploration with the preserve task force members; noon picnic lunch and thank you from the executive director; 12:15 a performance by the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters and 1 p.m. snake presentation. It is free and open to the public. Parking is very limited. Bikes and carpooling are encouraged. For details, visit sslt.org.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
Righton Books will host author Paul Attaway, author of “Eli’s Redemption,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
October 23
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Jacksonville Dance Theatre which will present “Insight” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
October 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author John Pruitt at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
October 26
Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, will host a Haunted House Fundraiser, “Frightmare,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, 27 and 28. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for students.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick will host trivia night. The doors open at 6 pm. Jeopardy Jeff will host the game. The bar will be available as well. A donation to the Elks Admore Home for Youth will be asked at half time. The Benevolent Order of Elks is a non-profit organization. The public is welcome.
October 27
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a dramatic reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s “A Tell-Tale Heart” at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Harry Paisley will be the performer. The event is recommended for older teens and adults. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
October 28
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is required. To secure a spot, call 912-264-7333 for reservations.
St. Marys 13th Annual Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. around the downtown area. Costumed actors present the haunted stories of the town. Golf cart rides available. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 on the day. For details, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com, the St. Marys Welcome Center or Once Upon a Bookseller.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
Magnolia Garden Club is hosting Haunted Union Street, a walking tour featuring six story tellers at six old town homes, at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for children (ages 12-5). It is family-friendly. Tour-goers are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. No pets are allowed. For tickets, call 912-996-0663 or email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
October 29
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits. Private tours are available. For details, cassinagardenclub.org.
Keep Brunswick Golden Isles Beautiful will host its 15th annual Georgia-Florida Beach Sweep at 7:30 a.m. at the Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. All materials will be provided. For details, email info.kgib@gmail.com.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.
October 30
Magnolia Garden Club is hosting Haunted Union Street, a walking tour featuring six story tellers at six old town homes, at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for children (ages 12-5). It is family-friendly. Tour-goers are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. No pets are allowed. For tickets, call 912-996-0663 or email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
October 31
The fifth annual Brunswick Trunk or Treat program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Gloucester and Newcastle Streets. There will be games, candy and a best decorated trunk contest. For details, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its Gilded Age Ghosts and Ghouls tour at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. in the historic district. The trolley tour begins at the MOSAIC Museum and weaves its way through the area. Some walking and standing will also be required. A snack and soft drink are included. Adult tickets are $25 and $12.50 for students 8 to 12. To purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com.