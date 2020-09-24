Monday
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Members are asked to bring at least five books each for the October Altruistic project. A book will be given to the family of each baby born in the month of October.
Thursday
Makers on the Marsh will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. A variety of artists will be on hand including Julia Lawing Fine Art original oil paintings; Ben Galland photography and books; Heather Shadron pottery; Jessica Been, Wired Collaborative (Turkish rugs); Jon Phillip, Timucua Outdoors (saltwater fishing lures); Sharon Roberts, GraceFull Goods (unique jewelry); and Merci Bouquet flower truck. Chris Rider will provide music and food trucks will be available.
Oct. 2 to 31
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a gallery displaying the work of Susan Anderson. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday Lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mary Ross Park, 10 F St., Brunswick. COR Compost’s founders Michael and Maria will share the basics of composting. There are multiple ways to participate (Virtual: Zoom or Facebook Live or in-person screening). Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org for more information.
Oct. 3
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs at 8 p.m. Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are $25 for in-person attendance and $20 for the live stream. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com/2020-season.
Oct. 5
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will be held at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Attendees can bring completed projects to share. Visitors are welcome.
Oct. 6
The Live Oaks Garden Club is kicking off its 20th Annual Poinsettia Sale on Oct. 6. The club is offering red, white and pink poinsettias in 8-inch foil pots for $18. The sale ends Nov. 19. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in the parking lot of the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Dr., St. Simons Island. Orders may be placed at www.liveoaksgardenclubinc.com.
Oct. 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic, in Brunswick will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being taken now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
Oct. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host “Open Doors,” an art exhibit that includes inside and outside space from 3 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to wear masks. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Oct. 13
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Susan Zurenda who will speak about her book “Bells for Eli.” The Meet the Author series will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Masks are required and the meeting be closed at 50 people.
Oct. 15
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild will hold a book sale Oct. 15-17 at the atrium in the Casino. The sale will be open to members from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and for the public from 8:30 until 4 p.m. Oct. 16 and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Oct. 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 AM to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. The course, which includes lunch, will certify those born in 1998 or later for a Georgia boating license. Successfully completing this course may qualify you for reduced boat insurance rates. The registration fee is $10 and may be credited to purchase the suggested optional text. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. For more information, contact Mike Moye, mmoye@surfsouth.com, 229-454-6791. Registration may completed at www.gisps.org.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Opehlia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. A variety of awards will be presented for the vehicles. The entry fee is $20. Admission to the event is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Those under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Oct. 24
The Fête for Haiti, sponsored by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will offer patrons an opportunity to pick up dinner courtesy of Delaney’s Bistro. Pick-up will be in the parish hall of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The dinner is $50. Tickets may be purchased at www.helpinghugsinc.org. There will also be an online auction accompanying the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s work with its twin parish in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, call Sandra Hochwald at 912-638-3143
Nov. 6
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, new work by Jim Jones. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. It will be on display through Dec. 31.
Nov. 6 and 7
The sixth annual Empty Bowl Earth to Table Virtual Dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. Pottery studio members, local potters and students of College of Coastal Georgia will be exhibiting. Bowls can be purchased for $30 each. Each bowl sold will feed 150 people served by America’s Second Harvest. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.