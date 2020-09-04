Editor’s note: Due to the continued presence of COVID-19, most events will require masks and social distancing measures. Some events may also be canceled without the News’ knowledge in the event of a case surge. Please verify with each event as to their policies prior to attending.
Through September
The Old Jail Art Center, 404 Northway Street, Darien, will host an exhibit featuring works from Albert Fendig’s Plein Air Affair, hosted by the Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield. The work is available to view from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call the center at 912-437-7711.
September 4
The First Friday block party will return from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Shops and restaurants will offer discounts, entertainment and will stay open later. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
September 6
The Labor Day Festival will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The event will include ice cream, shaved ice and crafts vendors. Musician Micah Bonn will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. and fireworks will follow.
September 9
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club in Brunswick. This is a temporary meeting place for the organization during COVID-19. Donation will be collected this month to support “Turning the Page” initiative of the local library. For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
September 12
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the main street of downtown Brunswick. A variety of vendors will be on hand including pottery, woodworking, jewelry, basketry and more. Social distancing will be observed. For more information, email Sue Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
September 13
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold the Pam Grace Memorial Concert to be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the sanctuary. Duo Beaux Arts, internationally renowned husband and wife pianists, Dr. Catherine Lan and Tao Lin, will perform four selections ranging from Baroque to contemporary music. The concert will also be broadcast to radios for those who wish to park outside the church.
September 18
The Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $8 meal consists of two fillets, grits, slaw and hush puppies. Desserts are available for $1 extra. Call in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and may be placed by calling 912-264-1389. Masks are appreciated for pick-up but will not be required while eating.
September 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It is free to guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required due to social distancing requirements. The meeting is limited to 50 people. To secure a space, visit litguildssi.org/events and cancel the reservation if unable to attend. Face masks will be required and will be available at the door.
October 8
Skylark, a sexual health clinic in Brunswick, will host a fundraiser banquet from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Dr. N, Jekyll Island. Sponsors are being recruited now. For more information, visit helloskylark.com/banquet.
October 17
Morningstar will host its annual Dinner Under the Stars in a new format. It will feature meals prepared by Halyard’s but delivered (or picked up) to be eaten at home along with a virtual/online version of the program and auction. A special “Dinner Under The Stars” will be held on campus for the 52 children who call MorningStar home. For more information, visit morningstarcfs.org.