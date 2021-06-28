Through June
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities is seeking Home Made Art submissions for its annual exhibition at the Ritz Theatre in July. Submissions may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 28 to July 1. The opening for the show will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 2.
Monday
Ashtantilly, 1312 Bond Road, Darien, will host a free event featuring young letterpress artists who are engaging in a Summer of Moveable Type program. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the historic site. For details, visit ashantillycenter.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
The Georgia Department of Resources and Law Enforcement Divisions will host Beach Week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village lawn. Activities, information and materials covering a wide array of subjects will be shared. For more information, contact Jennifer Kline, Beach Week coordinator, at 912-264-7218.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author and photographer Andrew Feiler at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Admission is $10 for non-members. It is free to guild members. Tickets are available at at litguildssi.org. The guild will also host a screening of “Love Sarah” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested and masks are recommended.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
July 3
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
July 4
The Golden Isles Track Club will host its annual Sunshine Festival 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held at 7 a.m. (5K) and 8 a.m. (fun run) at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. Prices for registration vary depending on race and date of participant sign up. For more information, visit www.goldenislestrack.club.
The Golden Isles will be treated to three fireworks displays and related Independence Day events. In addition to the Sunshine Festival 5K and Fun Run, there will be a golf cart parade beginning at about 2:30 p.m. around the Pier Village, on St. Simons Island. There will be a fireworks display launched from the Pier Village at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) and will be visible from multiple points on St. Simons Island. In Brunswick, a celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park with fireworks being launched from the river at dusk. There will be games for kids and free watermelon slices. On Jekyll Island, the fireworks will be launched at about 9 p.m. with viewing spots at Great Dunes, Corsair Beach and the oceanview parking areas.
July 5
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a Beach Sweep beginning at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt. For details, email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 10
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney. It will be performed at 8 p.m. July 10, 17 and 24. There will be a 3 p.m. show July 11, 17 and 25. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
July 11
A Benefit for Musician Michael Hulett, to help cover medical expenses, will begin at 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Park, in Brunswick. Several local bands will perform. Tickets are $10 each and donations are welcome. Checks should be made out to the Michael Hulett Benefit. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on and may bring their own beverages and picnic suppers.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its music series called A Little Light Music featuring the Michael Stacey Band at 7 pm. on the lawn of the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org or the society’s Facebook page.
July 14
The Island Players Young Players Summer Workshop will stage Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. There will be double performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 17 and July 24. There will also be shows at 3 p.m. July 19 and 25. For details, visit theislandplayers.com.
July 16
Coldwell Banker will host its fifth annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The business will serve all first responders and their families for free. The public may pay $5 for lunch. All proceeds will benefit the C.H.A.M.P.S (Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods) program.
July 17
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
July 18
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Backbeat Boulevard will perform and there will be a raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $25 through July 1 and $30 after and at the door. Tickets may be purchased at KGIB at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and at the Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.