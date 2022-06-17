Today
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual Taste of Gullah from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center, 291 South Harrington Road. The event will include food trucks and vendors serving traditional Gullah favorites. There will also be a book signing by Kevin Mitchell and performances by Chip Wilson and the Golden Isles Elite Singers. Advance tickets for the fundraising event are $30. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389. Orders begin after 10:45 a.m. with free delivery on orders of six or more.
June 17 to 19
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Up/Recycled Art event will be held from 8 a.m. June 16 to 8 p.m. June 19. There will be an auction open for bidding. The auction link may be viewed at kgib.org.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present Disney’s High School Musical Jr. at 7 p.m. June 16, 17 and 18. There will also be a 3 p.m. show June 19. All shows will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is hosted by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
June 18
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “A Higher Place in Heaven” by Georgia playwright Pamela Parker at 8 p.m. June 18 and 25. There will be shows at 3 p.m. June 19 and 25. Tickets are $25 per person. It includes snacks and beverages. To purchase those or for more information, visit SoGloGallery.com.
June 20
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It will be having a half off sale on all DVDs and CDs through June 30. Paperbacks are $1 and hardbacks are $2.
June 20 to 24
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Filmmaking Camp for ages 13 to 18 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tuition is $225. To register, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org.
June 22
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 is having trivia night at 7 p.m. hosted by “Jeopardy Jeff” Lane. This event is open to the public. The lodge is asking for donations to the Georgia Elks Aidmore Children’s Center. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night.
June 25
Main Street will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown St. Marys. The deadline to sign up is June 17. To sign up, call 912-510-6830 or email mainstreet@stmarysga.gov.
June 27
The Hofwyl Junior Ranger Camp for ages 9 to 12 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 27 through June 30. The camp will be at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. Campers will learn about being a park ranger, participate in activities, and become Junior Rangers. Admission costs $45 per child and $50 for late registration. For more information, call 912-264-7333 or visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
June 27 to July 1
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its Magical Mystery Hat Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The camp will include a number of stories that feature hats. It is for ages 6 to 7. Tuition is $225 and registration is required. To sign up, email artsed@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 1
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its 14th annual Big Photo Show through July 30. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The show is a photography exhibit that showcases new works by members of the Coastal Photographers Guild. Photographers will present images of nature, landscapes, people and more. For details, visit https://www.coastalphotographersguild.com.
July 4
The St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival will be held throughout the day in and around the St. Simons Island Village. Festivities begin with the Golden Isles Track Club’s Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. That begins at 7 a.m. at Mallery Park. For more information or to register, visit goldenislestrack.club. A golf cart parade will be held at 2:30 p.m., proceeding from Mallery Park through the village. A fireworks display will be held at dusk at the Pier.
Brunswick’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July will begin at 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A fireworks display will begin at dusk over the East River.
Jekyll Island’s Fourth of July event with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. Viewing areas include Great Dunes Park and Oceanview Beach Park. Admission to the island increases to $12 on the date. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
July 5
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting their third annual 5th of July beach cleanup. The clean up begins at 8 a.m. at the Old Coast Guard Station beach crossover. Bags and gloves are provided and free volunteer T-shirts are available while supplies lasts. For details, visit KGIB.org.
July 6
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series featuring “Summerland”, which is rated PG, at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
July 10
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will be hosting the “Little Light Music Concert” on the Lighthouse Lawn, 610 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, from 7 to 9 p.m. The Mainstream Band will be performing and tickets are free for those 12 and under and $15 for ages 13 and up. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.