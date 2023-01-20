An amendment to a planned development district at the Golden Isles Gateway Exit 42 to allow for an RV park was approved at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
Jake Hightower, a consultant speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the RV park, with as many as 1,000 spaces, would be a “good use for that property.”
The proposed park would be next to the planned Buc-ee’s travel center and across the road from another planned RV park with 500 spaces.
County commission member Allen Booker expressed concerns about possible impacts an RV park could have on an historic canal built by African Americans at the site. He also expressed concerns about possible graveyards containing the remains of slaves and reminded commissioners the county is still being scrutinized in the wake of the high profile trial of three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
“I’m concerned at how we are looked at,” he said. “It’s important to the African-American community and the entire community.”
Commissioners started the meeting with a long discussion about a request to abandon an unopened portion of a right of way on Palm Street. Residents living near the site in the Glynn Haven area voiced opposition, citing possible impacts to their property values. Commissioners voted to deny the request and to have county crews clear the road for future paving.
A request to rezone a tract from forest agriculture to freeway commercial was denied by commissioners. The applicant made the request to enable him to erect a billboard off Interstate 95.
Commissioners told the applicant the request was premature for the land-locked tract. The applicant said he is in negotiations with the truck stop adjacent to his property but he hasn’t received permission from the owners yet.
The concern by commissioners is the other uses allowed on property zoned freeway commercial if permission to erect a billboard on the site is denied.
The last item on the agenda before closed executive session was the public comment period. St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith expressed his displeasure at the change in the meeting format to move public comments traditionally at the start of the meeting to the end, and after the votes have been taken.
“You really don’t want to hear comments,” Smith said. “You just made it harder. You’ve made it difficult to be heard."