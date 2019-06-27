The Brunswick City Commission unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Commissioners voted to set the millage rate at 13.219 — the same as the past four years. The sanitation services fee of $22.20 a month also remains unchanged.
City Manager Jim Drumm said the overall budget was unchanged despite several changes.
“We’re not flush with cash,” he said. “It’s still a very tight budget.”
City employees will see pay raises under the new budget. Employees not on probation as of July 1 all see a 3 percent raise. Employees on probation will receive a 1.5 percent raise after they complete their probation period.
Public safety employees will also see bigger paychecks. Non- probationary police officers under the rank of major will receive raises between 4.6 and 6 percent depending on their classification and rank. Non-probationary firefighters under the rank of captain will receive 6 percent pay raises.
The reason for the larger pay raises for public safety employees is to help recruitment of new employees and to retain existing employees.
The overall budget of more than $46.7 million did generate questions by commissioners.
Johnny Cason asked if a drainage and ditch maintenance schedule has been created. Drumm said two additional stormwater employees have been hired, along with some temporary workers to deal with maintenance.
“People want consistency,” Commissioner Felicia Harris said.
Reimbursement of vacation funds to employees who forgo their off time was another concern of Cason’s. Employees were reimbursed more than $700,000 last year.
“I expect people to take their vacation time,” he said.
Before the unanimous vote to approve the budget, Mayor Cornell Harvey said thanked Drumm and staff creating a “very explainable” budget.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “It’s a plan to go by.”