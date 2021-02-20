Events and special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its social distanced, drive-up services at 11 a.m. Sundays. Worshippers can remain in their cars listening to the service via FM 91.5. For details, visit fortfrederica.org.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study from the book of John at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service with the theme of “They Sang a New Song,” from Revelations 5:9-14. There will also be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening fellowship meeting. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, evening services will continue with the Book of Daniel.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.