Events and special
services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day celebration 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 1137 Ossie Davis Pkwy, Waycross, will host its Georgia-Florida union meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 28 and 29. For more information, call 912-281-5676.
Gilead Ministry Center, 428 Picric St., Brunswick, will host its Sunday Night Empowerment program at 6 p.m. March 31. The guest speaker will be the Rev. T.C. Boone.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 6 p.m. April 19.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Easter Sunday Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza, followed by a special Easter luncheon at 10:30 a.m. April 21. Lunch will immediately follow.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a yard sale to benefit its ministries from 8 a.m. to noon April 6. Weather permitting the event will be outside but will be moved into the gym in the event of rain. It is being sponsored by the church’s ladies’ ministry.
Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “This is My Journey, Come See What God Has Done” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island, 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host an open house for its pre-school program from 10 a.m. to noon today at the church. For more information, call 912-634-1454.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its annual Usher’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Salem St. John Baptist Church with the Rev. Zarak C. Hasbrouck.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian, the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Zion Baptist Church, 2450 Buck Swamp Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its church’s 127th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 24. Various guest churches will be in attendance.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will observe its annual Homecoming Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Mt. Orum Baptist Church. The message will be given by the Rev. Randall, pastor of Mt. Orum. Lunch will be served following the service.
Payne Chapel AME Church, 2200 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Women’s Day Celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Janel Holland.
Salem St. John, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Sterling Community will be observing its Family and Friends Day Service at 4 p.m. March 24. The guest church will be Mt. Calvary Baptist of Jacksonville and its pastor, the Rev. Henry Wright.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference at 10 a.m. today and 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Service Of Shadows at 7:30 p.m. April 14 in the sanctuary. There will be a short Concert of Lenten Music followed by the Tenebrae Service. The concert is free and open to all. This service is derived from the ancient Tenebrae Service, (Latin for Shadows), from the very early years of the church.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will host its 20th Annual Retreat from 8:30 a.m. March 22 to 3 p.m. March 23 in the Jones Auditorium of Epworth By The Sea, 100 Arthur J Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Author and mentor Cindy Stewart, PhD., will speak as well as Luvene Ellzy, co-pastor of First Credit Hill Baptist Church in Townsend. Worship will be led by Natasha Cooksey, prophetic worship leader at Providence Worship Center in Jesup. There is no registration fee, but love offerings are appreciated. Child care is available upon request. For more information, call 912-265-6888.
Music
The Georgia Baptist Mission Board presents the Jubalheirs in concert with the doors opening at 6:30 and the concert beginning at 7 p.m. March 22 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St, Brunswick. The Jubalheirs is a female chorus for ministers of music, organists, pianists and other leaders of music programs. The concert will feature handbells, vocals and instrumentals.
New Beginning Fellowship, 2208 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host Isaiah 61, in a gospel sing, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the program. For more information, call 912-574-7305.