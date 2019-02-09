Events and special
services
The Council of Catholic Women at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will hold its annual International Food Tasters Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 in the church hall.
Epworth by the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Singing in the Sun,” a Road Scholar choral presentation, at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth. It is free and open to the public.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should call 912-638-0148. Donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its Black History program at 4 p.m. Feb. 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrell Dawson of Bright Star Baptist Church of Brunswick.
Pastors Swapping Pulpits is a program between First Baptist Church of Brunswick and Shiloh Baptist Church. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. Todd Rhodes of Shiloh will preach at First Baptist. The swap is meant to champion unity among races during Black History Month in February.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Women’s Conference will be held at 7 p.m. March 15, 10 a.m. March 16 and 11 a.m. March 17. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 912-265-0565.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Baptist Church, 1505 F St., Brunswick, will celebrate its church’s 76th anniversary beginning at 7:30 p.m. today with various guest churches. Services will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Music
An appreciation celebration for Horace Jones Sr. will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Holy Band Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will host The Jordan Shore Singers at 7 p.m. today.
First United Christian Chruch, 21 10th St., Brunswick, will celebrate the 6th anniversary of the T.L. Benton Male Chorus at 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Various groups will be on hand to perform.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church will hold a special vesper service featuring the Ben Rosenblum Trio at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the church sanctuary. The service is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the concert. Rosenblum is an award winning pianist and accordionist.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its Spiritual Hymn and Spiritual Song service at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The service will include lining of hymns, singing of spirituals and reflections on the church’s origin within the community.