Events and special
services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 16th anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. G. Bobby Hall, pastor of Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ in Brunswick.
The St. Simons Island Contemplative Group will meet for five weeks at Christ Episcopal Church, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is an interdenominational program for those who want to develop their relationship with God through prayer, meditation and scripture. The meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, 12, 19 and Jan. 2 and 9. For more information, contact Randy Siegel at 828-301-0819.
Epworth By the Sea will host its Winter Conference Jan. 26 to 29, 2020. The keynote speaker will be Len Wilson, director of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas. A variety of topics will be discussed over the period. For more information, visit epworthbythesea.org.
Everett Baptist Church, 11529 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a turkey shoot from 6 to 10 p.m. today. The cost is $3 per shot. Hot dogs and chili will be served.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its annual golf tournament breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The tournament will be held Dec. 2 at the Brunswick Country Club. For more information or to register, email Nick Doster at nickdoster@synovus.com or Brett Nobles at brett.nobles@SunTrust.com.
Feed My Sheep, a Thanksgiving dinner, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Burroughs Molette, 1900 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be food and fellowship, as well as a large giveaway that includes clothing and shoes.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate Women’s Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tracie Campbell, first lady of Zion Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. The theme will be Women Recognizing, Acknowledging and Accepting Our Purpose.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host its Seniors and Golden Agers celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Oatanisha Dawson, first lady of Bright Star Baptist Church and the principal of Goodyear Elementary School. The theme will be Looking Back and Reaching Ahead.
Golden Isles Christian Church will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Winn-Dixie on U.S. Hwy. 341 in Brunswick. All donations will be donated to Sparrow’s Nest. For more information or to contribute, call 912-996-2230.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Living Word Worship Center International, 1010 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a revival at 7 p.m. every Friday through November. Various speakers will share the message. For more information, call 912-268-1488.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Philadelphia Overcomers Church of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, will celebrate 37 years of ministry Nov. 21 to 22 and Nov. 24. Various guests will be on hand.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a reception for a Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of NYC Sinai and Synapse from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the synagogue. Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. It is free and open to the public.
Westlight Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Harvest Day on Sunday. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. and regular services begin at 11 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Thelma Nelson of Galilee Baptist Church.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 2300 Gordon St., Brunswick, will celebrate Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Tony Robinson. Dinner will be served following the service.
Music
A benefit program for Horace Jones Jr. will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Holy Band of Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick. A variety of local and regional gospel groups will perform.
The Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St Simons, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Godby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
The Golden Isles Community Messiah Choir will perform Handel’s classic at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.