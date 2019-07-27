Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. Larry and Patricia Rogers during its 16th year Ministry Appreciation Service. The two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 4:15 p.m. Aug. 11. The guest speakers will be the Rev. Pernell Smith Sr. of Grace Place Church of God in Christ in Ludowici, who will speak Aug. 9. Arthur Robinson Jr., superintendent of Broxton Church of God in Christ, will speak Aug. 11. The public is invited.
First Jordan Grove Missionary, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a Community Yard Sale from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today at the church. Those who would like to participate may bring their own table for a $10 fee. For more information, contact Michael Howell at 912-602-5212.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1711 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold a meet and greet for its new pastor the Rev. James Davis from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Haven Sheffield United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Women’s Day at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. The speaker will be the Rev. Claressa Jackson of Abysinia Baptist Church in Brunswick. The Wayne County Female Choir will perform.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp will hold its 115th annual camp meeting beginning at at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 4. The Revs. Lane Loman and Ralph Clayton will be the evangelists. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458 or visit hortensecamp.org.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will hold its annual Men and Women’s Dual Day program at 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Sabrina Mixon of Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Waverly will be the guest speaker.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its annual Family and Friends Day at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The theme will be “Closer than a Brother.” The speaker will be the Rev. Chester Harris of New Hope.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will hold a Goodyear Park neighborhood picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall. Back-to-school gifts will be offered for students. Everyone is welcome.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will observe Men’s Day at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. John Davis Perry III and the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited.
Welcome Baptist Church, 4397 River Road, Townsend, will host its Family and Friends Day at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 18. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin its Sunday school programs beginning Sept. 8. Youth programs for students K-12 grade are available as are classes for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. All registration forms may be found online at stwill.net. Registration forms are due prior to Sept. 8. For more information, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
The Women’s Prayer Union will host its King of Nations conference beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 through 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Various sessions with a variety of leaders will take place throughout the two-day event. For room reservations or more information, call 912-639-8688.
Music
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach Church, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a program titled “It’s Raining in Church” at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubilaires who will celebrate their 57th singing anniversary. A number of gospel groups will perform.
The Ulysses Hershaw Gospel Explosion will be held at 6 p.m. today at Bible International Inc., 2801 Lee St., Brunswick. Several gospel groups will perform.