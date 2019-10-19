Events and
special services
Banner of Truth Church Ministries, 705 Garrison St., Darien, will host a celebration for the Rev. Timothy Bryan at 3 p.m. today. The speaker will be the Rev. Viette Hunter-Linley. Musical guests will also be on hand.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Jesse Truvillion, a retired Presbyterian minister. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Jamil el-Shair, member of the Savannah Presbyterian Council and chaplian of Georgia Hospice Care.
Elm Grove Baptist Church, 9327 Ga. Hwy. 99, Meridian, will celebrate its church anniversary at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Marion Wise from Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinner will be served.
First Bryant Baptist Church, 1100 F St., Brunswick, will host its 141st anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, guest speaker the Rev. Darrick Smoke of Riceboro will speak with the Rev. D.E. Mitchell of First African Church of Fancy Bluff presiding.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host its Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church. There will be fall activities for children, chili, hot dogs and desserts.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its fall festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 at the church. Vendors will be on hand with fresh vegetables and a Low-country broil dinner sale. There will also be crafts.
Haven Sheffiled United Methodist Church, 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will celebrate its 21st church anniversary at 7:30 p.m. nightly Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. There will be a 3 p.m. Nov. 3 service with the Rev. Jim Davis of Grace United Methodist Church as its speaker. Music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will host its fall harvest event following its morning service on Oct. 27. There will be food, games and a hayride.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church. There will be candy, contests, food and other entertainment. For more information, call 912-265-3162.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1926 Stonewall St., Brunswick, will host its 129th church anniversary beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. There will be an 11 a.m. celebration Nov. 3 with the Rev. David Burkett, chaplain for Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 49th Men’s Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the church. The speaker will be the Rev. Michael B. Shaw from Solid Rock Plain Trust Ministry in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will hold its fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the church. The indoor event will feature vendors and handmade crafts. It is free to attendees. For more information, email iamdgu@gmail.com.
Zion Baptist Church will host its annual dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church’s beach hall, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. It will feature Lady AJ, a Christian comedienne. The attire is semi formal. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host George Lewis, PhD., who will serve as guest preacher at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Music
The First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a concert given by The Golden Isles Strummers in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Sparrows Nest Food Pantry and Women’s Voices.
The Gospel Jewels will be celebrating their 35th anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunday at Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick. The guest group will be God's Creation of Atlanta.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, will host a gospel concert featuring Angela Prim of Nashville at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Prim will also perform with the choir at 8:30 a.m. and at the 11 a.m. worship services Nov. 10. It is open to all.