Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 16th anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 17. The guest speaker will be the Rev. G. Bobby Hall, pastor of Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ.
The Community Shabbat will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Feed My Sheep, a Thanksgiving dinner, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at Burroughs Molette, 1900 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be food and fellowship, as well as a large giveaway that includes clothing and shoes.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a prayer breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church. The guest speaker will be Matilda Gibbons of Brunswick Church of God in Christ. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call Michele Austin at 912-262-1941.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will celebrate Women’s Day at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Tracie Campbell, first lady of Zion Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. The theme will be “Women Recognizing, Acknowledging and Accepting our Purpose.”
The Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St Simons, will host a choir performance titled, “the Greatest Story” as its Christmas Cantata at 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The choir will be joined by several guest singers and soloists including Michael Hulett, jazz musician, and readings by Federal Judge Lisa Godby Wood and Doug Alexander. Refreshments will be served following the presentation in the fellowship hall. This event is free and open to the public.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 145 year anniversary with services 7:30 p.m. daily Wednesday to Friday. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Various guest evangelists will be on hand.
Living Word Worship Center International, 1010 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host a revival at 7 p.m. every Friday through November. Various speakers will share the message. For more information, call 912-268-1488.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its annual Holiday Market and Craft Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Various vendors will take part selling art, pottery, jewelry, ornaments and holiday decor will be available. For more information call, 912-638-4673.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Philadelphia Overcomers Church of Deliverance, 3701 Darien Hwy, Brunswick, will host Steven Jones, evangelist, and his wife, Cathy, Psalmist, at 11 a.m. Sunday. It will celebrate 37 years of ministry Nov. 21 to 22 and Nov. 24. Various guests will be on hand.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Johnnie Heck.
Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, 5917 N. 341, Brunswick, will hold a “Hell is Real” event at 11 a.m. today. For more information, call 912-267-7869.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a reception for scholar in residence Rabbi Geoff Mitelman of NYC Sinai and Synapse from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at the synagogue. Wine and wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. It is free and open to the public.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Epworth By the Sea on St. Simons Island in the Tabby House. The Program will be presented by Elizabeth Wolfe and Suzanne Eason. Worship will be led by Abbigail Carter. There is no registration fee, but love offering appreciated. Child Care will be offered by request only. For more information, call M. Rice at 912-265-6888.
Music
A benefit program for Horace Jones Jr. will be held at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Holy Band of Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick. A variety of local and regional gospel groups will perform.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, will host a gospel concert featuring Angela Prim of Nashville at 7 p.m. today at the church. Prim will also perform with the choir at 8:30 a.m. and at the 11 a.m. worship services Nov. 10. It is open to all.